The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department March 26 to April 1. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, March 26

3:37 p.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on 1st Street E.

Tuesday, March 30

1:57 p.m. Received a report of a shoplifter on 1st Street E.

Wednesday, March 31

10:02 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue SE.

11:34 a.m. Received a reports of a license plate theft on 1st Street E.

