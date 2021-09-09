The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Aug. 27 through Sept. 3. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Aug. 27
8:51 a.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Second Street Northeast.
1:57 p.m. Received a report of fraud on River Drive Southwest.
4:07 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Eighth Street Northwest.
Monday, Aug. 30
6:44 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Third Street Southeast.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
10:55 a.m. Responded to an assault on Seventh Street Northwest.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
3:40 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on Third Street Avenue Southwest.
Thursday, Sept. 2
11:15 a.m. Received a theft report from a location on Second Avenue Northeast.
Friday, Sept. 3
7:54 a.m. Received a report of damaged property from a location on Fourth Avenue Southeast.
8:05 a.m. Received a report of damaged property from a location on Fourth Avenue Southeast.
