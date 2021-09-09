The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Aug. 27 through Sept. 3. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Aug. 27

8:51 a.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Second Street Northeast.

1:57 p.m. Received a report of fraud on River Drive Southwest.

4:07 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Eighth Street Northwest.

Monday, Aug. 30

6:44 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Third Street Southeast.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

10:55 a.m. Responded to an assault on Seventh Street Northwest.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

3:40 p.m. Responded to a vehicle collision on Third Street Avenue Southwest.

Thursday, Sept. 2

11:15 a.m. Received a theft report from a location on Second Avenue Northeast.

Friday, Sept. 3

7:54 a.m. Received a report of damaged property from a location on Fourth Avenue Southeast.

8:05 a.m. Received a report of damaged property from a location on Fourth Avenue Southeast.

