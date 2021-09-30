The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Sept. 17-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, Sept. 17
2:30 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Fifth Avenue Southeast.
Saturday, Sept. 18
11:46 a.m. Responded to a vehicular crash on Third Avenue Southwest.
Monday, Sept. 20
7:18 p.m. Responded to a fight on Central Avenue North.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
7:42 p.m. Received a report of a threats made on Central Avenue South.
Thursday, Sept. 23
1:06 p.m. Responded to a shoplifting report on 10th Avenue Southeast.
