The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Sept. 17-23. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Sept. 17

2:30 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Fifth Avenue Southeast.

Saturday, Sept. 18

11:46 a.m. Responded to a vehicular crash on Third Avenue Southwest.

Monday, Sept. 20

7:18 p.m. Responded to a fight on Central Avenue North.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

7:42 p.m. Received a report of a threats made on Central Avenue South.

Thursday, Sept. 23

1:06 p.m. Responded to a shoplifting report on 10th Avenue Southeast.

