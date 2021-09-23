The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Sept. 10-16. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, Sept. 11

9:24 a.m. Responded to a car striking a cyclist on Eighth Street Northeast.

Sunday, Sept. 12

10:21 p.m. Received a report of threats made on Third Street Southeast.

Monday, Sept. 13

12:06 p.m. Received a report of fraud on Third Street Northeast.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

4:28 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Fourth Avenue Northeast.

3:43 p.m. Received a report of fraud on 10th Street Northeast.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

1:35 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Fourth Avenue Northwest.

