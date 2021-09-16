The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Sept. 3-9. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, Sept. 3

7:54 a.m. Received a report of property damage on Fourth Avenue Southeast.

8:05 a.m. Received a report of property damage on Fourth Avenue Southeast.

Monday, Sept. 6

3:51 p.m. Received a report of threats made on Highway 23.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

11:21 p.m. Received a report of threats made on Third Street Southeast.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

1:07 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on River Drive Southwest.

Thursday, Sept. 9

2:41 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Third Avenue Northeast.

Load comments