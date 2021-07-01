The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department June 18-24. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Saturday, June 19
1:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on 2nd Avenue Northwest.
Monday, June 21
9:20 a.m. Responded to an assault on 2nd Avenue Southwest.
Wednesday, June 23
12:15 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft on 3rd Street Southeast.
Thursday, June 24
11:41 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 2nd Avenue Northwest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.