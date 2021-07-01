The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department June 18-24. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, June 19

1:49 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on 2nd Avenue Northwest.

Monday, June 21

9:20 a.m. Responded to an assault on 2nd Avenue Southwest.

Wednesday, June 23

12:15 p.m. Received a report of a vehicle theft on 3rd Street Southeast.

Thursday, June 24

11:41 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 2nd Avenue Northwest.

