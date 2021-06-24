The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department June 11-17. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Saturday, June 12
6:25 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 9th Street Northwest.
10:48 p.m. Received a report of threats on River Drive Southwest.
Sunday, June 13
12:44 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Rum River Court.
Monday, June 14
7:51 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 3rd Avenue Northwest.
Tuesday, June 15
1:06 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on 1st Street East.
Wednesday, June 16
10:23 a.m. Responded to a motor vehicle crash on 1st Street East.
2:24 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Highway 23 East.
Thursday, June 17
4:30 p.m. Received a report of a missing adult on 3rd Avenue Northwest.
