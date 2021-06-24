The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department June 11-17. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, June 12

6:25 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 9th Street Northwest.

10:48 p.m. Received a report of threats on River Drive Southwest.

Sunday, June 13

12:44 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Rum River Court.

Monday, June 14

7:51 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 3rd Avenue Northwest.

Tuesday, June 15

1:06 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on 1st Street East.

Wednesday, June 16

10:23 a.m. Responded to a motor vehicle crash on 1st Street East.

2:24 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Highway 23 East.

Thursday, June 17

4:30 p.m. Received a report of a missing adult on 3rd Avenue Northwest.

