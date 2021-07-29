The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 16-22. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, July 16

8:36 a.m. Received a report of damaged property on 1st Street East.

Saturday, July 17

11:50 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.

Sunday, July 18

1:03 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 10th Avenue.

11:17 p.m. Arrested a motorist on DWI charges on Highway 23.

Monday, July 19

11:42 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 2nd Avenue Southwest.

Wednesday, July 21

2:05 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 2nd Street Southeast.

Thursday, July 22

7:20 a.m. Received a report involving a theft and drugs on Central Avenue North.

10:58 a.m. Responded to a theft on 2nd Street Northeast.

11:36 a.m. Responded to a theft on 3rd Street Southeast.

1:18 p.m. Responded to a theft of copper wire on 9th Street Northeast.

