The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 16-22. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, July 16
8:36 a.m. Received a report of damaged property on 1st Street East.
Saturday, July 17
11:50 a.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.
Sunday, July 18
1:03 p.m. Received a report of a theft on 10th Avenue.
11:17 p.m. Arrested a motorist on DWI charges on Highway 23.
Monday, July 19
11:42 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 2nd Avenue Southwest.
Wednesday, July 21
2:05 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 2nd Street Southeast.
Thursday, July 22
7:20 a.m. Received a report involving a theft and drugs on Central Avenue North.
10:58 a.m. Responded to a theft on 2nd Street Northeast.
11:36 a.m. Responded to a theft on 3rd Street Southeast.
1:18 p.m. Responded to a theft of copper wire on 9th Street Northeast.
