The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 9-15. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Monday, July 12
8:50 a.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a power pole on 3rd Avenue Southeast.
9:47 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 10th Avenue Southeast.
12:04 p.m. Received a report of harassment from 2nd Street Northeast.
6:25 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Central Avenue.
Tuesday, July 13
8:43 a.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate on 2nd Avenue Southeast.
2 p.m. Received a report of harassment on 3rd Avenue Northwest.
Wednesday, July 14
10:32 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 7th Street Northwest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.