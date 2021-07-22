The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 9-15. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Monday, July 12

8:50 a.m. Responded to a vehicle colliding with a power pole on 3rd Avenue Southeast.

9:47 a.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on 10th Avenue Southeast.

12:04 p.m. Received a report of harassment from 2nd Street Northeast.

6:25 p.m. Responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Central Avenue.

Tuesday, July 13

8:43 a.m. Received a report of a stolen license plate on 2nd Avenue Southeast.

2 p.m. Received a report of harassment on 3rd Avenue Northwest.

Wednesday, July 14

10:32 a.m. Received a report of harassment on 7th Street Northwest.

