The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department June 25 to July 1. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Friday, June 25

9:52 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue North.

12:43 p.m. Received a report of a stolen ATV.

Saturday, June 26

4:12 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue South.

6:12 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue South.

12:47 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.

Sunday, June 27

12:59 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Monday, June 28

11:05 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Avenue South.

8:03 p.m. Received a report of kids throwing rocks at cars.

Tuesday, June 29

8:57 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Central Avenue North.

Wednesday, June 30

11:18 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 23 West.

1:58 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and 1st Street East.

3:24 p.m. Received a report damaged property on 2nd Avenue Southwest.

Thursday, July 1

2:47 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on 2nd Avenue Southwest.

6:16 p.m. Received a report of a fraud on 2nd Street Southeast.

Load comments