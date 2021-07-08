The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department June 25 to July 1. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Friday, June 25
9:52 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue North.
12:43 p.m. Received a report of a stolen ATV.
Saturday, June 26
4:12 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue South.
6:12 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue South.
12:47 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.
Sunday, June 27
12:59 a.m. Received a report of a theft on 3rd Avenue Southeast.
Monday, June 28
11:05 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Avenue South.
8:03 p.m. Received a report of kids throwing rocks at cars.
Tuesday, June 29
8:57 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location on Central Avenue North.
Wednesday, June 30
11:18 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 23 West.
1:58 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and 1st Street East.
3:24 p.m. Received a report damaged property on 2nd Avenue Southwest.
Thursday, July 1
2:47 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on 2nd Avenue Southwest.
6:16 p.m. Received a report of a fraud on 2nd Street Southeast.
