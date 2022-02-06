The Milaca Police Department reported the following calls for service for the week ending Jan. 27, 2022.

Friday, Jan. 21

2:55 p.m. A harassment complaint was received.

5:49 p.m. Received a report of a suicidal person on 9th Street NW.

Saturday, Jan. 22

7:38 p.m. A person was arrested for trespassing on 3rd Street SE.

10:09 p.m. Received a report of someone being the victim of fraud or a scam on 1st Street SE.

Sunday, Jan. 23

12:01 a.m. Received a report of a suicidal person on Second Avenue SE.

2:26 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 10th Street NW. No injuries were reported.

Monday, Jan. 24

6:22 p.m. Investigated a report of a fire on 3rd Avenue NW.

Thursday, Jan. 27

4:19 p.m. An assault was reported on Highway 23.

