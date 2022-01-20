Milaca Police Squad
 Jeff Hage

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department.

Friday, Jan. 7

8:59 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 23. No injuries reported.

Saturday, Jan. 8

12:24 a.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported on Central Avenue.

4:41 a.m. A vehicle accident was reported on Central Avenue. No injuries reported.

11:21p.m. Removed a person from a location on Central Avenue N.

Sunday, Jan. 9

1:48 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on 100th Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Monday, Jan. 10

9:24 p.m. Took a complaint of a gas drive-off on Central Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

4:10 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Central Avenue. No injuries reported.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

9:28 a.m. Took a report of a hit-and-run accident on Third Avenue SW.

10:53 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Fifth Street SE. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, Jan. 13

9:56 a.m. A theft was reported on Second Street SE.

10:41 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First Street E. No injuries reported.

12:35 p.m. The theft of a gun was reported on Second Avenue SE.

