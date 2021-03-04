The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Feb. 19–25 The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Sunday, Feb. 21
11 a.m. A motor vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 23 and First Street SE.
3:42 p.m. A fire occurred on Fourth Avenue NW.
Monday, Feb. 22
3:18 p.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue SE.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
8:18 a.m. Investigated reports of a fraud on First Street E.
4:23 p.m. Investigated suspected drug use in the 10th Street NW.
Tuesday, Feb. 24
3:57 a.m. Responded to reports of a theft on Central Avenue N.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
2:47 p.m. Investigated reports of property damage on Second Avenue SW.
