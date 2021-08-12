The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 30 to Aug. 5. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, July 31

2:38 p.m. Removed an unwanted individual from a location on Third Street Southeast.

Monday, Aug. 2

8:28 p.m. Received a report of harassment on Central Avenue North.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

10:22 a.m. Received a report of a harassment complaint on 10th Street Northeast.

