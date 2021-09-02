The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Aug. 20-26. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9:26 a.m. Responded to a laundry fire on Ninth Street Northwest.
10:51 p.m. Responded to a disturbance resulting in DWI charges on Fourth Avenue Northwest.
Sunday, Aug. 22
6:18 a.m. Responded to an assault on Fourth Avenue Northwest.
2:35 p.m. Responded to a crash on First Street East.
3:27 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Central Avenue North.
Monday, Aug. 23
2:06 a.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on First Street East.
8:41 p.m. Received a complaint of threats made on Fourth Avenue Southeast.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
3:40 p.m. Responded to an accident between a semi truck and a building on Second Street Southwest.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
11:05 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on Second Avenue Northwest.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:15 p.m. Responded to an attempted theft that resulted in property damage on Eighth Street Northeast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.