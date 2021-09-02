The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Aug. 20-26. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, Aug. 21

9:26 a.m. Responded to a laundry fire on Ninth Street Northwest.

10:51 p.m. Responded to a disturbance resulting in DWI charges on Fourth Avenue Northwest.

Sunday, Aug. 22

6:18 a.m. Responded to an assault on Fourth Avenue Northwest.

2:35 p.m. Responded to a crash on First Street East.

3:27 p.m. Responded to a domestic assault on Central Avenue North.

Monday, Aug. 23

2:06 a.m. Responded to a gas drive-off on First Street East.

8:41 p.m. Received a complaint of threats made on Fourth Avenue Southeast.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

3:40 p.m. Responded to an accident between a semi truck and a building on Second Street Southwest.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

11:05 p.m. Responded to a crash resulting in no injuries on Second Avenue Northwest.

Thursday, Aug. 26

5:15 p.m. Responded to an attempted theft that resulted in property damage on Eighth Street Northeast.

Load comments