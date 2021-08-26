The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Aug. 13-19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Saturday, Aug. 14

9:46 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Third Street Southeast.

Monday, Aug. 16

6:07 a.m. Received a report of a theft on Eighth Street Northeast.

8:39 a.m. Received a report of property damage on Central Avenue South.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

10:38 a.m. Received a report of a stolen catalytic converter on First Street East.

2:25 p.m. Received a report of a stolen package on Fourth Avenue Northwest.

Thursday, Aug. 19

8:42 a.m. Received a report of a bull at large on Fifth Avenue.

11:29 a.m. Received a report of a hit-and-run crash on Central Avenue North.

