The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Aug. 6-12. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.
Monday, Aug. 9
12:24 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue North.
3:53 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
11:34 a.m. Responded to reports of graffiti on Central Avenue South.
11:40 a.m. Responded to reports of graffiti on 3rd Avenue Southeast.
Thursday, Aug. 12
2:10 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.
2:36 p.m. Responded to a crash on Second Avenue Southwest.
4:43 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Seventh Street Northeast.
