The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Aug. 6-12. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Connor Cummiskey.

Monday, Aug. 9

12:24 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Central Avenue North.

3:53 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

11:34 a.m. Responded to reports of graffiti on Central Avenue South.

11:40 a.m. Responded to reports of graffiti on 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Thursday, Aug. 12

2:10 p.m. Received a report of a gas drive-off on 10th Avenue Southeast.

2:36 p.m. Responded to a crash on Second Avenue Southwest.

4:43 p.m. Received a report of a theft on Seventh Street Northeast.

