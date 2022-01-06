The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department.

Friday, Dec. 24

9:30 p.m. Trespassing complaint on Second Avenue SW.

Saturday, Dec. 25

9:30 a.m. A theft was reported on Second Street SW.

Sunday, Dec. 26

2:02 a.m. a shoplifting complaint was made on First Street SE.

5:33 p.m. A fire was reported on Fourth Street NE.

Monday, Dec. 27

7:21 p.m. A person was removed from a location on Second Avenue SW.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

12:24 p.m. A theft was reported on Second Avenue SW.

12:56 p.m. A gas drive-off was reported on 10th Avenue SE

Wednesday, Dec. 29

3:31 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on 10th Avenue SE.

11:04 p.m. A person was removed from a location on Second Avenue NE.

Thursday, Dec. 30

11:26 a.m. Received a report of a missing adult.

11:45 a.m. Removed a person from a location on Second Avenue SW.

8:32 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Second Street SE.

10:09 p.m. Removed a person from a location on First Street E.

Load comments