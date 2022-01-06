The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department.
Friday, Dec. 24
9:30 p.m. Trespassing complaint on Second Avenue SW.
Saturday, Dec. 25
9:30 a.m. A theft was reported on Second Street SW.
Sunday, Dec. 26
2:02 a.m. a shoplifting complaint was made on First Street SE.
5:33 p.m. A fire was reported on Fourth Street NE.
Monday, Dec. 27
7:21 p.m. A person was removed from a location on Second Avenue SW.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
12:24 p.m. A theft was reported on Second Avenue SW.
12:56 p.m. A gas drive-off was reported on 10th Avenue SE
Wednesday, Dec. 29
3:31 a.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on 10th Avenue SE.
11:04 p.m. A person was removed from a location on Second Avenue NE.
Thursday, Dec. 30
11:26 a.m. Received a report of a missing adult.
11:45 a.m. Removed a person from a location on Second Avenue SW.
8:32 p.m. Received a trespassing complaint on Second Street SE.
10:09 p.m. Removed a person from a location on First Street E.
