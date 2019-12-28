The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.

Friday, Dec. 13

10:28 a.m. Shoplifting reported near Third Avenue S.W. in Milaca.

4 p.m. Theft of Ford pick-up reported near Third Street N.E. in Milaca.

Saturday, Dec. 14

11:52 p.m. Driving complaint reported near Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 169.

Sunday, Dec. 15

10:43 p.m. Animal complaint involving dog bite near Third Avenue N.W. in Milaca.

Monday, Dec. 16

Damage to property reported near 500 Highway 23 W. in Milaca.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

12:43 p.m. Damage to property reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.

8:02 p.m. Damage to property reported near Central Ave. N. in Milaca.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:59 p.m. Accident reported near Fourth Avenue N.W. and Fourth Street N.W. in Milaca.

Thursday, Dec. 19

2:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident reported in parking lot near Second Avenue S.W. in Milaca.

8:31 p.m. Suspicious activity involving a garage break-in reported near Highway 23 E. in Milaca.

Load comments