The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. Report compiled by Tim Hennagir.
Friday, Dec. 13
10:28 a.m. Shoplifting reported near Third Avenue S.W. in Milaca.
4 p.m. Theft of Ford pick-up reported near Third Street N.E. in Milaca.
Saturday, Dec. 14
11:52 p.m. Driving complaint reported near Highway 23 and U.S. Highway 169.
Sunday, Dec. 15
10:43 p.m. Animal complaint involving dog bite near Third Avenue N.W. in Milaca.
Monday, Dec. 16
Damage to property reported near 500 Highway 23 W. in Milaca.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
12:43 p.m. Damage to property reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.
8:02 p.m. Damage to property reported near Central Ave. N. in Milaca.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
7:59 p.m. Accident reported near Fourth Avenue N.W. and Fourth Street N.W. in Milaca.
Thursday, Dec. 19
2:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident reported in parking lot near Second Avenue S.W. in Milaca.
8:31 p.m. Suspicious activity involving a garage break-in reported near Highway 23 E. in Milaca.
