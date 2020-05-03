The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 17 to April 23. Times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Tim Hennagir.
Friday, April 17
12:52 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Second Avenue S.W. in Milaca.
9 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Central Avenue N. in Milaca.
11:54 a.m. Burglary reported near 10th Avenue N.E. in Milaca.
12:54 p.m. Vehicle accident with damage reported near 10th Avenue in Milaca.
Saturday, April 18
12:37 p.m. Noise complaint reported near Fourth Avenue S.E. in Milaca.
7:59 p.m. Theft reported near Ninth Street N.E. in Milaca.
Sunday, April 19
No incidents reported.
Monday, April 20
5:18 p.m. Vehicle accident with damage reported near 10th Street S.E. in Milaca.
7:40 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near First Street E. in Milaca.
Tuesday, April 21
10 a.m. Drugs reported near First Street E. in Milaca.
10:33 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near Fourth Avenue N.W. in Milaca.
3:28 p.m. Damage to property reported near 10th Street E. in Milaca.
Wednesday, April 22
11:22 a.m. Juvenile complaint reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.
12:41 p.m. Dog bite reported near Ridgewood Court near Milaca.
1:24 p.m. Animal complaint involving a loose dog near Second Avenue S.E. in Milaca.
Thursday, April 23
3:15 p.m. Harassment complaint reported near Second Avenue S.W. in Milaca.
