The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department April 17 to April 23. Times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Tim Hennagir.

Friday, April 17

12:52 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Second Avenue S.W. in Milaca.

9 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Central Avenue N. in Milaca.

11:54 a.m. Burglary reported near 10th Avenue N.E. in Milaca.

12:54 p.m. Vehicle accident with damage reported near 10th Avenue in Milaca.

Saturday, April 18

12:37 p.m. Noise complaint reported near Fourth Avenue S.E. in Milaca.

7:59 p.m. Theft reported near Ninth Street N.E. in Milaca.

Sunday, April 19

No incidents reported.

Monday, April 20

5:18 p.m. Vehicle accident with damage reported near 10th Street S.E. in Milaca.

7:40 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near First Street E. in Milaca.

Tuesday, April 21

10 a.m. Drugs reported near First Street E. in Milaca.

10:33 p.m. Suspicious activity reported near Fourth Avenue N.W. in Milaca.

3:28 p.m. Damage to property reported near 10th Street E. in Milaca.

Wednesday, April 22

11:22 a.m. Juvenile complaint reported near Highway 23 in Milaca.

12:41 p.m. Dog bite reported near Ridgewood Court near Milaca.

1:24 p.m. Animal complaint involving a loose dog near Second Avenue S.E. in Milaca.

Thursday, April 23

3:15 p.m. Harassment complaint reported near Second Avenue S.W. in Milaca.

