The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 10 to July 16. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Tim Hennagir.
Friday, July 10
7:53 a.m. Damage to property reported near Fourth Avenue N.W. in Milaca.
Saturday, July 11
11:37 a.m. Remove unwanted party from 10th Avenue S.E. in Milaca.
4:53 p.m. Disturbance reported near Seventh Street N.W. in Milaca.
Sunday, July 12
4:10 a.m. Remove unwanted party from Second Street N.E. in Milaca.
Monday, July 13
7:36 p.m. Dumpster fire reported near First Street E. in Milaca.
Tuesday, July 14
No incidents reported.
Wednesday, July 15
9:41 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Second Street and Fourth Avenue N.W. in Milaca.
9:46 p.m. Potential gas leak reported near Fifth Avenue S.E. in Milaca.
Thursday, July 16
No incidents reported.
