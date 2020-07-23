The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department July 10 to July 16. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Tim Hennagir.

Friday, July 10

7:53 a.m. Damage to property reported near Fourth Avenue N.W. in Milaca.

Saturday, July 11

11:37 a.m. Remove unwanted party from 10th Avenue S.E. in Milaca.

4:53 p.m. Disturbance reported near Seventh Street N.W. in Milaca.

Sunday, July 12

4:10 a.m. Remove unwanted party from Second Street N.E. in Milaca.

Monday, July 13

7:36 p.m. Dumpster fire reported near First Street E. in Milaca.

Tuesday, July 14

No incidents reported.

Wednesday, July 15

9:41 a.m. Suspicious activity reported near Second Street and Fourth Avenue N.W. in Milaca.

9:46 p.m. Potential gas leak reported near Fifth Avenue S.E. in Milaca.

Thursday, July 16

No incidents reported.

