A Princeton man purchased an ATV that was reported stolen in Wisconsin.
Now two Minnesota men are facing up to 10 years in prison for bring stolen goods across state lines.
Ricky Dean Reed, 61 of Hillman, and Michael Ervin Stegura, 28 of Bowlus, are accused of purchasing the ATV with a fraudulent cashiers check.
Court records show that the men gave the Vilas, County Wisconsin owner of the ATV a fraudulent cashier’s check for $11,000 and later sold the ATV to a Princeton man for $8,000 cash.
The ATV owner was suspicious enough about his dealing with Reed and Stegura that he took photos of the truck they had driven to his residence in Wisconsin, as well as the truck’s license plates. When the $11,000 cashier’s check was returned by the man’s bank, he turned the photos over to his local law enforcement, court records state.
The investigation into the matter led law enforcement to Morrison County, and the residence of Stegura’s father, who stated that he was the owner of the truck but that his son Ervin was allowed to use it at will.
Michael Stegura was not at the residence. He was in custody in Wisconsin on other charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County Court. However, Vilas County, Wisconsin deputies took a statement from Stegura, who admitted his involvement in the theft. He also implicated Reed, court records state.
According to court records, Stegura is a frequent check forger, having amassed 12 convictions for check forgery since 2017.
Stegura and Reed are charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with one count each of bring stolen goods into the state and theft: Transferring movable property without consent. If convicted, both offenses are punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
Reed is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16, 2021. A court date for Stegura has not been set because he remains in custody in Wisconsin. A warrant for his apprehension has been issued in Mille Lacs County to ensure he shows for court in Milaca following his release in Wisconsin.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.