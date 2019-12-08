With winter weather arriving for the long haul, local law enforcement officials are cautioning the public to encourage safety on area lakes and waterways to prevent outdoors tragedy this season.
“Whether on foot or in vehicles, inspect and pay attention to the ice around you wherever you go,” said Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brandon Oliver. “You never know how thick the ice is across the whole body of water.”
Whether there is natural spring under the ice that keeps it from getting thick, even in the coldest of days, or spots of ice that just don’t freeze the best, ice thickness can go from very safe to dangerously thin if one is not paying attention, Oliver added.
With so many unknown factors coming into consideration when judging ice safety, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Angela Londgren encourages being aware of a variety of factors when going out onto the ice.
“You can’t judge the strength of ice just by its appearance, age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow. Strength is based on all these factors — plus the depth of water under the ice, size of the water body, water chemistry and currents, the distribution of the load on the ice, and local climatic conditions,” Londgren said.
“I am frequently asked if the ice is safe; my response is that I can never tell you that is, because there is no such thing as 100% safe ice. The Department of Natural Resources does not measure ice thickness on our lakes. Your safety is your responsibility. If you choose to go on the ice, continue to check the thickness as you go across it,” Londgren added.
In case of an emergency there are precautions that can be taken to help aid in rescue, according to officials.
“Only go on the ice when the thickness is safe for however you want go onto the ice,” Oliver said. “Be prepared, even when the ice is safe and thick, just in case something happens. Go through scenarios of what you would do in case you did go through the ice and practice them; that will help you stay calm. Wear a life jacket and have something to use as picks. In a vehicle when on the ice only, take off your seatbelt just so you are prepared. Watch your speed on the ice as waves are created under the ice and can cause blow outs in the ice.”
There are some important things to remember for those who find themselves in an emergency situation in the ice cold water.
Some tips for in case you do go through the ice:
Stay calm, don’t waste energy needlessly, take a second to get your bearings.
If you’re going to try self-rescue, make your plan, then do one good push to get out.
Get as close to the ice edge as possible then kick your legs out as flat as possible then kick forward to get up onto the ice.
If you run out of energy and are still in the water, place your arms on the ice, getting them to freeze to the ice — that will keep you above the water in case you pass out.
Being above the water makes it easier and quicker for others to rescue you. Going under the water will cause us to have to get scuba gear, which will take even more time.
For water and ice rescues, the Sheriff’s Office has specific gear to help them stay warm and assist in rescues as well.
“We have 12 cold water rescue suits, which are FirstWatch brand, that the road deputies carry in their squads. They also carry a rescue ring to put around people in the water and a 50-foot throw back of rope. Safety and Rescue has rescue suits, lots of rope and rescue rings as well. There is also a inflatable boat-like device called an RDC, and the fire departments have the same type of things as well,” Oliver said.
Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering wrote a grant and got all of the department’s ‘Mustang Suits’ paid for so almost all the deputies have them/
“We average a couple calls a year where a car rolls over into water or someone falls through the ice and we use these suits. We have also used our state DNR boat and water grant to cover additional equipment to use with these such as ropes, etc.,” Lovering added.
In cases where rescue is needed before first responders are on scene, officials urge to err on the side of caution.
“If you come across someone who has fell through the ice, resist the urge to rush out to them — the last thing we want is for more victims,” Londgren said. “First thing you should do is call 911. Talk to the victim and encourage them to fight and let them know that you have called for help. If there is anything in the area you can throw to them to help them float or an item that you can extend out to them from a safe area, rope, ladder, log, etc., to pull them in. If they start to pull you in, let go and try again.”
Tiffany Kafer is a reporter and photographer with the County News Review in Cambridge. She can be reached at tiffany.kafer@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.