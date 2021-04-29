A juvenile has been arrested in connection to several wildfires in the Milaca and Bock areas.
The teen has been charged with wildfire arson, a felony under Minnesota State Statutes, according to Sgt. Aaron Evenson of the Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was arrested April 17 after being sighted by the scene of a Bock-area wildfire by a Mille Lacs County deputy.
At about 12:15 a.m. on April 17, a deputy observed a grass fire south of Bock in the vicinity of the 5000 block of 140th Street. While at the scene of the fire, the deputy noted that he was passed by a vehicle that had been in the area of other grass fires.
The deputy made contact with the juvenile driver of the vehicle. After questioning, the juvenile admitted to the deputy that he had set two fires on April 17, as well as several others in the Milaca and Bock areas on April 4 and April 15.
Due to the subject being a juvenile at the time of arrest The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the arrested parties name, Evenson said.
This is an active investigation as the subject may be linked to other fires in the area, he added.
