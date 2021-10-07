A thief with an apparent sweet tooth has been charged with bribing an officer in an attempt to keep him out of jail.
Joseph Lee Geist, 26 of Daytona Beach, Florida, is accused of offering an officer with the Princeton Police Department $1.5 million to let him go free after being arrested at a Princeton convenience store.
Geist is also accused of giving the police a false name and identification of another person while being investigated in connection with a bag of gummy candies.
Police were called to the convenience store on September 24 after Geist allegedly stole a bag of candy while waiting for a take-out pizza order. Geist left the store. However, he was apprehended by police when he returned to the store.
Court records state that Geist was wanted for felony battery in Volusia County, Florida.
When questioned by police, Joseph Lee Geist stated that his name was Adam Richard Geist. That’s despite signing up for a store rewards program as Joseph Geist on the first stop at the store.
A review of a Florida booking photo helped confirm that the suspect was, in fact, Joseph Geist.
Geist was then taken into custody.
While being transported to the Mille Lacs County Jail in Milaca, Geist indicated that he wanted to make a deal with the officer. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court, Geist stated that he would pay the officer $750,000 to enter Geist into the jail as “Adam R. Geist” and let him go free.
He made the offer multiple times before increasing the amount to $1.5 million dollars, court records state.
Geist has been charged with a felony county of bribery of a public officer, a gross misdemeanor count of giving a false name to an officer, as well as misdemeanor theft for stealing the bag of candy.
Geist faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine if convicted of the bribery offense.
