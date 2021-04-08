So many distractions can make your mind wander these days, but when you are behind the wheel, it can be deadly.
To increase awareness and change dangerous behaviors, law enforcement agencies across Minnesota will begin a month-long extra distracted driving enforcement campaign starting today and running through April 30.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign includes advertising across Minnesota in support of the statewide Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety initiative.
Lost in thought, phones, changing the music, dropping something on the floor or disciplining a child in the back seat are all real distractions, and they can lead to life-changing events.
“Don’t be part of the problem, be part of the solution when it comes to distracted driving,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Start by setting a good example for your kids or anyone in the vehicle by parking the phone. And the next time you start to do something else behind the wheel that isn’t driving, remember how you feel about other motorists doing the same thing. Don’t let distracted driving wreck you. Drive smart by always paying attention behind the wheel.”
