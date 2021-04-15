A Milaca man wanted to see his family so bad for Easter that he stolen a car before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in his attempt to get out of town.
Now 18-year-old Daniel L. Reeves is facing felony charges for fleeing an officer and motor vehicle theft.
Reeves allegedly stole a 2000 Honda Accord from his girlfriend on Easter Sunday so he could see his family.
But the car had expired tabs and the exhaust pipe was hanging from the vehicle.
That caught the eye of a Mille Lacs County deputy. So did the fact that Reeves was allegedly weaving between the center line of traffic and the fog line in the Onamia area after turning onto the southbound lane of Highway 169 near Highway 27.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. But instead of pulling over, Reeves allegedly increased speed in an attempt to flee the deputy. The deputy pursued Reeves on southbound Highway 169 at speeds in excess 100 miles per hour. Reeves was swerving between traffic, the deputy stated in an incident report.
The vehicle eventually pulled over and Reeves was arrested.
Reeves could face three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine on the fleeing charge if convicted. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the motor vehicle theft charges if convicted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.