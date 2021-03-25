The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts through Feb. 28.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling and ATV activity in the Isle area and neighboring stations. Griffith also worked with a neighboring officer following
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked spring fish run, ATV activity, and a bow-fishing complaint. Owners of ATVs are reminded that they are responsible for youth operators riding legally. Enforcement action was taken for taking fish without a license, taking northern pike out of season, no ATV registration, allowing illegal youth operation, and driving after revocation. Starr is currently assisting a neighboring officer with the removal of a fish house from a lake.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) took complaints of trespassing and nuisance animals, and answered many calls on regulations. Wetland and public waters cases were followed up on.
• CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports monitoring ATV activity in closed areas. Numerous injured and nuisance animal calls were handled. Anglers on the thinning ice were checked, with some luck being seen on panfish.
