The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time this week monitoring angling and ATV activity in the Isle and surrounding areas. Walleye fishing opened again on Mille Lacs Lake, which brought more anglers onto the lake. Small-game hunters and archery deer hunters were also checked throughout the weekend. Assistance was given to local agencies on calls as well. Violations encountered during the week included failure to display ATV registration, several life jacket violations, fishing without a license, fishing with too many lines, ATV helmet violations with minors, and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) No report.
District 12: Princeton
• Milaca Position vacant.
