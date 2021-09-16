The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent the week monitoring angling and ATV activity. Time was also spent checking bear hunters. Several calls were fielded regarding the upcoming hunting seasons. A possible shoreline violation was also followed up on.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on bear-season issues and attended training. A wetland restoration order and wolf-depredation cases were also worked on. ATV and dirt bike registration items were also taken care of.
District 12: Princeton
• Milaca Position open.
