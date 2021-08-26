The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling, bear-baiting, and ATV activity in the Isle area. Griffith followed up on several ongoing cases including trespass, litter, and wetland violations. Assistance was given to local law enforcement on calls. Burning violations were also dealt with throughout the week. Griffith assisted with a firearms safety class on Saturday.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored low water levels in relation to wild rice and the early teal season. A reminder to waterfowl hunters coming to Lake Onamia that there will be no motorized travel allowed for the early teal season. Bears continue to be a problem in agricultural areas as food shortages continue. Follow up continues on some ATV issues.
District 12: Princeton
• Milaca Position open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.