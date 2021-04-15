The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports enforcing ATV laws. A deer investigation was looked into. Benkofske patrolled state forest areas and handled numerous animal-related and fire calls.
• CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) took complaints of nuisance and injured animals, and assisted with wetland and public waters violations. Bear sightings are common this time of year. A reminder to remove bird feeders and other food sources if bears are seen on your property. If you don’t, they will likely continue to return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.