The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts.

District 12 - Princeton area

• CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports enforcing ATV laws. A deer investigation was looked into. Benkofske patrolled state forest areas and handled numerous animal-related and fire calls.

• CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) took complaints of nuisance and injured animals, and assisted with wetland and public waters violations. Bear sightings are common this time of year. A reminder to remove bird feeders and other food sources if bears are seen on your property. If you don’t, they will likely continue to return.

