District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued working on cases from the firearms deer season. A Trespass complaint was followed up on. Trapping activity was also monitored. With falling temperatures, ice fishing has started in some areas around the state. Ice is never 100 percent safe. Griffith reminds anglers that safety is first, and to always carry ice picks. Check ice thickness as you go, as conditions can change fast.
• (Onamia) worked on some pending cases from the deer season and checked ice anglers. Litter is becoming a larger problem as of late, with deer carcasses to a fiberglass boat being left on public ground. Hunting pressure on deer continues, as muzzleloader season has arrived.
District 12: Princeton
• CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) received a TIP complaint of hunting over bait. Hanna spoke with the hunter who thought the rules were the same as another state. He was advised they are not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.