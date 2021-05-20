The following reports were filed by local DNR conservation officers.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a busy fishing opener on Mille Lacs Lake over the weekend. Many anglers were successful. Griffith also monitored ATV activity and AIS compliance. Enforcement action was taken for multiple fishing and watercraft violations.
• CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) worked the busy weekend of fishing opener, patrolling fishing and boating activity on Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for drug paraphernalia, small amount of marijuana, fishing without a license, no license in possession, failure to display valid boat registration, failure to have a fire extinguisher in the boat, failure to have a throwable PFD in boat, and transporting a boat with the plug in.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked a busy opening weekend with nice weather and some fish cooperating. Bass were found being caught and released, while walleyes were a bit fickler. Violations for illegal-length walleyes, no license, and lack of boat registration were found. Compliance on PFDs and other boating regulations was found to be good overall. ATV registration issues were also addressed. He assisted local law enforcement on a kidnapping call.
District 12 - Princeton area
CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking anglers and bowfishers on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken throughout the week for no licenses, illegal-length fish, no boat lights, youth without helmets on ATVs, and unlawful fires. Benkofske also made an arrest of an individual with felony warrants and worked on wetland violation cases.
