The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored angling activity throughout the week on Mille Lacs Lake. The live bait restriction ended, bringing more anglers out on the lake over the weekend. Time was also spent monitoring ATV activity on the Soo Line and nearby trails. Several wetland violations were followed up on throughout the week. Griffith worked with a neighboring officer on Saturday to help teach a firearm safety class. Enforcement action was taken on ATV, angling, and wetland violations.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ATV and fishing activities and assisted local law enforcement. A case of a 14-year-old juvenile operating a 1000 CC machine on a busy county highway was found. The youth had no helmet, ran a stop sign across a state highway, no registration displayed, and was operating faster than reasonable. Starr took a call from a college student moving back to a second-story apartment. When a storage bag containing floor rugs was opened, a stowaway possum popped out and made a ruckus. Luckily, the transient marsupial was captured and released unharmed.
District 12: Princeton
• Position open.
