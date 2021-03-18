The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts through Feb. 28.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continues to monitor angling and ATV activity in the area. With the warm weather, there has been a big increase in ATV activity. Fire enforcement was also focused on throughout the week as many people are out doing spring cleanup. Assistance to other agencies was given throughout the week as well. Enforcement action was taken for failing to obtain a burning permit, burning prohibited materials, and various ATV violations.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) checked people targeting northern pike. He saw a few large pike being caught. ATV riders have arrived in full force, which is creating some issues with muddy ditches. Starr took action for false application on a license and being more than 200 feet from tip-ups.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports working on investigations related to unlawful angling and deer hunting. A case was made involving an overlimit of bucks taken from the past hunting season. An otter pelt was seized that was being possessed illegally. ATV laws were enforced along roadways.
• CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) completed training, checked anglers, and worked on equipment maintenance. Calls were taken about injured animals, burning restrictions, and ice litter/safety.
