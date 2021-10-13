District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored archery, small-game and waterfowl hunters, ATV riders and anglers throughout the week. Several of the anglers checked on Mille Lacs Lake stated the the fishing success has been slow. The Red Top and Solana Loop ATV trails remained busy through the weekend. Griffith would like to remind riders to stay on the designated trail. Assistance was given during the week with a search for a missing person. Time was spent through the week fielding calls on waterfowl hunting and the upcoming firearms deer season.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on two separate wolf-kill investigations where beef calves have been killed. Small-game and archery hunting activities were checked, as well as some shining work from problem areas. A wetland fill case was also worked on.
District 12: Princeton
• Milaca Position vacant.
