The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) focused on ATV and angling activity throughout the week. Griffith also spent time looking into a wetland violation. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and angling violations.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, ATV, boating, and fire enforcement. Several ATV riders were contacted, with violations found for no registration, unlawful highway travel, and no training certificate. Assistance was given to the sheriff’s office on clearing up a hit and run ATV vs. vehicle crash. Fishing violations for no license, extra lines, and using game fish for bait were found. Fireworks continue to be cause for fire concern because of the current dry conditions.
