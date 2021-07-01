The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked ATV activity, and angling activity on Mille Lacs and Cedar lakes. Griffith also attended training. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a possible wolf-depredation report and took complaints about bear behavior. Muskie and smallmouth bass anglers are seeing some fish. ATV, boating, PWC, and lake shore questions were also taken.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking boaters and anglers around the area. Nuisance-animal calls were handled. Court hearings were attended. Wetland violations were looked into.
