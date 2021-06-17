The following reports were filed by local DNR conservation officers.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked on a garbage complaint at the Father Hennepin State Park. Angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake and Cedar Lake were also monitored. Fishing success seemed to be slow. ATV activity was also monitored through the week and remained high through the weekend. Many riders enjoyed the free registration weekend. Griffith would like to remind riders to use headlights and stay on the designated trail. Enforcement action was taken on multiple angling violations.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Nate Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking anglers and boaters on area lakes. Injured-animal calls were looked into and handled. Wetland and public water violations were also investigated.

