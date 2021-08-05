The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored the Soo Line Trail for ATV activity and Mille Lacs Lake for angling activity. Follow ups were conducted on wetland violations. Assistance was given on an ATV accident on the Soo Line Trail. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations. Griffith reminds ATV riders to look over the ATV regulations book for guidance before hitting the trails.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on ATV use in a state rest area that has been causing damage. Wild rice is looking good, but low water levels may be an issue with harvest. A gray wolf investigation was conducted in which a beef calf was killed and another calf injured in Morrison County. Bear-related complaints are starting to come in with corn starting to form.
District 12: Princeton
• Position open.
