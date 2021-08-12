The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time this week at Camp Ripley doing training. Griffith also spent time monitoring angling activity on Mille Lacs Lake and ATV activity. Assistance was given to local agencies on various calls. Some of the violations encountered were angling with extra lines, boat safety violations, and multiple ATV violations. Many of the violations included minors without helmets on ATVs. The most common excuse from riders is they’re “up north.” Griffith reminds ATV riders that even though they’re “up north,” state law still applies. A litter complaint was followed up on. Griffith also assisted an officer with making arrest for DWI on an ATV.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia). Report unavailable.
District 12: Princeton
• Milaca Position open.
