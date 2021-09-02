The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:

District 10: Mille Lacs area

• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) did not have a report this week.

• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on bear-baiting cases in which hunters are not registering their baits. Private property bear baits must be registered to be legally hunted. Anglers were checked with smallmouth bass providing the most action. However, citations were issued for fishing without licenses. A wolf-depredation investigation, wild rice checks, and ATV work were also done.

District 12: Princeton

• Position open.

Load comments