The following incidents were reported to DNR conservation officers:
District 10: Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) gave the laws and ethics talk at an ATV safety training class in McGrath. Angling, off-highway vehicle, small-game, and archery deer hunting were monitored. Angling success on Mille Lacs Lake remained slow through the weekend. The Soo Line, Foxy Loop, Solana Loop and Red Top trails were busy through the week. Riders are getting out and enjoying the trails while the weather is nice. Enforcement action was taken on lack of boat safety equipment, no license in possession, failure to obtain a burning permit, burning prohibited materials, driving after revocation, overnight camping in a WMA, and off-highway motorcycle violations.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fall fishing, small-game seasons, and scouted for illegal shining activity. Assistance was given to local law enforcement with DUI situations and crashes. Those working hard for waterfowl have been rewarded for their efforts. A road-killed bear was salvaged and will be utilized.
District 12: Princeton
• CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the area for pheasant hunting and waterfowl hunting. Hanna spoke with a couple of ATV operators about registration requirements. He also assisted a neighboring officer with a complaint of shooting from the roadway.
