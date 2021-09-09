Motorists can expect further delays between Wyanett and Cambridge this October.
Highway 95 will be detoured from west of Wyanett to the western limits of Cambridge, including roundabouts at the intersection with Highway 47 and at Pine Brook, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The work is expected to increase this week, following the Labor Day weekend.
A detour has been put in place that heads north on County Road 15 then turns east on County Road 6. It briefly turns north again on Highway 47 before returning to County Road 6 and heading east again. It follows that road to the intersection with Highway 65 north of Cambridge, where the detour turns south toward the city.
MnDOT is reconstructing 12 miles of Highway 95 between Jackal Court Northwest and Cambridge. Workers also are replacing piping beneath the road and constructing roundabouts at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 47, according to MnDOT.
The project includes adding a left turn lane at the intersection of Isanti County Road 10 and Palm Street, upgrading roadside guard rails and installing rumble strips as well, according to MnDOT.
Crews will be working Mondays through Saturdays, sunrise to sunset.
Highway 95 will be closed to through traffic but drivers who live, work or visit areas along the work zone will be able to access them. Though access may change and additional traffic control measures including flaggers and a pilot car should be expected, according to MnDOT.
