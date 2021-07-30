Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge and Chief Deputy Kyle Burton addressed the county board regarding a COVID Emergency Response Grant awarded to the Office by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The grant amounting to $66,304.36 is a grant to reimburse the Office for original purchases. The purchases included contracted services and electrical services including sheriff’s office computers, court computers, monitors, protective covers, and a uvc disinfection robot which cost the county $40,799.25.

Other business

In other business, the county board approved an internal promotion of a third patrol sergeant. Chief Deputy Kyle Burton spoke at the meeting stating that this is something the department needed and that would eliminate two positions.

Burton said that a full time deputy retired earlier in the year in which they did not replace and created a tax dollar savings in wages and benefits. The Office will not replace the promoted deputy with a new hire, noted Burton.

With this change, the Sheriff’s Office will have 16 patrol deputies.

