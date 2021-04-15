A pair of Milaca-area men are suspects in a crime wave where more than $1,200 was charged to stolen credit cards during five transactions at different locations in central Minnesota.
Dwight P. Steele Jr., 40, of Milaca, and Dylan C. Steele, 25, of Foreston, have been charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with felony financial transaction card fraud and could face five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted. A female is also a suspect in some of the card transactions.
Credit cards were stolen from the vehicle of a rural Milaca woman, and soon afterward the woman began receiving credit card transaction notifications. She canceled her credit cards, but not before several transactions had been made, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Two credit cards were used, a Visa card and a Mastercard, records show. In addition to the seven successful transactions, the credit cards allegedly used by Dwight Steele Jr. and Dylan Steele were declined on multiple occasions.
According to court records, $144 in cigarettes and chewing tobacco was charged at a Holiday station in Mora; $18.86 in cigarettes was charged at Casey’s in Ogilvie; $517 in merchandise was charged at a Walmart in Pine City; $304 in merchandise was charged at Coborn’s in Mora.
They also attempted to charge $58 of merchandise at Walmart in Princeton, but the cards were declined.
The charges were all made on the same day, except the Princeton incident, which occurred a week after the initial card transactions.
