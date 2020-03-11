Departments from Milaca, Princeton, and Foreston are at the scene of a house fire in Milaca this morning. Central Avenue remained closed at Second Street N. near downtown Milaca as of 9:30 a.m. The Union-Times will continue to update this story as more details become available. --Managing Editor Tim Hennagir--
Area departments battle house fire in Milaca
- Tim Hennagir
Tim Hennagir
