Fire crews from Milaca, Princeton, and Foreston work a house fire in Milaca Wednesday morning.

 Tim Hennagir Union-Times

Departments from Milaca, Princeton, and Foreston are at the scene of a house fire in Milaca this morning. Central Avenue remained closed at Second Street N. near downtown Milaca as of 9:30 a.m. The Union-Times will continue to update this story as more details become available. --Managing Editor Tim Hennagir--

