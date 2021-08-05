A 91-year-old man was injured in a July 28 crash in Milaca.
Cyril Jochum, of Stacy, was transported to Fairview Hospital in Princeton after the Jeep he was driving collided with an oncoming Toyota near the intersection of Highway 23 and 110th Avenue in Milaca, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jochum was westbound in a 2010 Jeep Liberty on Highway 23 when he attempted to turn left onto 110th Avenue and was struck by an eastbound 2013 Toyota Tundra. The collision pushed the Jeep onto its side and into a 2009 Buick Enclave stopped at the stop sign on 110th Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The passenger of Jochum’s vehicle and the drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured in the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.