The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Oct. 19. One of the topics on the agenda was increasing the solid waste assessment in the county from $10 to $15.
The increase in fee would help reduce or eliminate the levy contribution necessary to fund the solid waste collection operation, according to Mille Lacs County Coordinator Dillon Hayes.
The purpose, as stated in the ordinance, is to govern solid waste management; establish solid waste management charges and programs; require licences and license fees; and establish penalties for lack of compliance; all in order to promote the health, welfare and safety of the public.
The $15 assessment would apply to all residential and commercial parcels with a building value of over $5,000, along with any multi-family dwellings, apartment buildings and mobile/manufactured homes.
A public hearing is necessary to adopt the proposed increase in this assessment and will be held on Nov. 16 at the regular board meeting at 9 a.m. All interested parties may appear and be heard at the public hearing, either orally or in writing. Citizens may also file their written comments with the Administrative Services office at 635 2nd St. S.E., Milaca prior to the hearing.
